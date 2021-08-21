CRESTVIEW, Fla. --According to OCSO, less than 3 months after a Crestview man led Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high speed chase that ended with his arrest, he faces several of the same charges in connection with an incident yesterday in Crestview that ended when he crashed his car.

Tremayne Drake, 34 is charged with fleeing and eluding with disregard to the safety of people or property, driving with a suspended license, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and more.

An OCSO deputy states he spotted Drake run a stop sign and tried to make a traffic stop, but Drake rapidly accelerated, going in excess of 70 mph in a residential area.

He then crashed into a ditch and overturned the car. He had no serious injuries.

On May 29, Drake had been arrested by the OCSO after a highspeed chase on Highway 85 North.

In that incident, OCSO states Drake drove 80 mph through neighborhoods and ignored street signs before being arrested.