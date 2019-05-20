OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A man who died after being found unconscious in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday has been identified as 65-year-old Richard Montague of Jackson, Mississippi, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida.
Deputies say Montague was swimming with a friend out towards the second sand bar behind 770 Gulf Shores Drive around 3:30 Saturday afternoon when his friend lost sight of him.
Montague was located and bystanders pulled him unresponsive from the water. OCSO said civilians and lifeguards performed CPR and Montague was taken to the Destin Emergency Room, but efforts to revive him were not successful.
