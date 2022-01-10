FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -- A Crestview area murder suspect is in custody after Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies found him in the victim's car Sunday night in a Fort Walton Beach neighborhood, according to the agency.
The OCSO has charged 41-year old Joshua Nunn with first-degree premeditated murder.
Deputies were called to a home on Acorn Drive around 7 p.m. Sunday and found the victim on her bed covered in blood, according to a news release.
Investigators say her car was missing and OCSO investigators quickly developed Nunn as a suspect. Deputies captured him about three hours later in the victim's car in the Kiwi/Carson area.
The OCSO reports that Nunn admitted he used a hammer on the elderly victim, tried to suffocate her with a pillow and wrapped a cord from an alarm clock around her neck to choke her because he wanted her debit card.
