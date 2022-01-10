Fort Walton Beach murder scene

A murder suspect is in custody after Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies found him in the victim's car last night in a Fort Walton Beach neighborhood, the agency says.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -- A Crestview area murder suspect is in custody after Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies found him in the victim's car Sunday night in a Fort Walton Beach neighborhood, according to the agency.

Joshua Nunn

Joshua Nunn

The OCSO has charged 41-year old Joshua Nunn with first-degree premeditated murder.

Deputies were called to a home on Acorn Drive around 7 p.m. Sunday and found the victim on her bed covered in blood, according to a news release.

Investigators say her car was missing and OCSO investigators quickly developed Nunn as a suspect. Deputies captured him about three hours later in the victim's car in the Kiwi/Carson area.

The OCSO reports that Nunn admitted he used a hammer on the elderly victim, tried to suffocate her with a pillow and wrapped a cord from an alarm clock around her neck to choke her because he wanted her debit card.

Copyright 2022 FOX10 News. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.