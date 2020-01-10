Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were attempting to serve active warrants on a Fort Walton Beach area man this morning when he slipped out a side window of his home, according to authorities.
Officials say , 29-year-old Robert McKuhen's getaway was ultimately foiled after he was found by a K9 Unit from the Okaloosa Corrections Department about 90 minutes later hiding in a trash can on Overbrook Drive.
They say McKuhen was wanted on felony charges of fleeing and eluding, as well as operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license from August 2019 and a warrant for violation of probation on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officials say when deputies knocked on his door and ordered him out, McKuhen instead fled out a window. A charge of resisting arrest without violence has been added to his list of charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.