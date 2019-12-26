OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A Shalimar man is charged with trying to attack another man with a hatchet after using the weapon and his feet to bust down a bathroom door, according to authorities.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Jason Godwin Christmas Day and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and culpable negligence.
According to the OCSO, witnesses say Godwin was angry because he thought another man was trying to steal a money jar from his home on 7th Avenue. The man locked himself and a female in a bathroom, but Godwin was able to use a hatchet and his feet to get through the door, the Sheriff's Office says.
The female victim’s arm was injured when she grabbed the handle of the hatchet as Godwin was swinging it down, a news release states.
