OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. --Members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special
Investigation Section served a search warrant today in a Fort Walton Beach home.
The search warrant was in reference to possession and transmission of child pornography. An investigation was initiated by the Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit after a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations.
During the course of the investigation, John Edward Ard was found as a suspect.
Ard was charged with Possession of Child Pornography (10 counts), Transmission of Child Pornography (4 counts), and Use of a Two-way Communication Device to Commit a Felony.
Ard is being held at the Okaloosa County Jail awaiting bond.
