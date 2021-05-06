CRESTVIEW, Fla. --Members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Special Investigations Section apprehended Lawrence Wayne Dumas today during a warrant service in the 300 Block of N. Booker St. in the city of Crestview.

Dumas had outstanding felony warrants from the Florida Highway Patrol and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office stemming from an incident that occurred on Interstate 10 and within Crestview two weeks ago.

On April 22nd troopers attempted a traffic stop on Dumas who was traveling west bound on I-10 in Walton County.

According to OCSO, Dumas failed to stop and a police chase ensued. During the pursuit, Dumas threw large quantities of suspected narcotics out the window of his vehicle as he fled.

Gallon sized plastic bags were later recovered from the roadway that contained narcotic residue and tested positive for methamphetamine.

OCSO states Dumas intentionally rammed F.H.P. vehicles and avoided several attempts to end the pursuit through different law enforcement techniques.

The pursuit continued into Okaloosa County where the Sheriff’s Office became involved. Dumas fled into Covington County in Alabama and was pursued by Alabama state and local law enforcement who eventually called off the pursuit.

Dumas was served with warrants for fleeing and attempting to elude and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

He was also found to be in possession of Oxycodone, cocaine and marijuana during today’s incident and was charged accordingly.

Dumas was transported to the Okaloosa County Jail to await first appearance. Further charges are pending.