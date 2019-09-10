Okaloosa County Sheriff's officials say a homeless man who went on a vandalism spree on Okaloosa Island was later found by deputies passed out nearby.
Justin James Wilson, 30, faces 14 counts of felony criminal mischief and six counts misdemeanor criminal mischief in connection with an estimated $30,000 in damages caused to at least 20 cars parked at the Holiday Inn Resort at 1299 Miracle Strip Parkway Monday morning.
Witnesses told authorities that Wilson used rocks and a belt buckle to smash windows and beat the cars. Responding deputies found Wilson in front of the business, passed out on a bench. When located, they say he admitted breaking the windows, saying, “take me to jail. I did it because Donald Trump owes me one trillion dollars and these vehicles belong to the mafia.”
