OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A 30-year-old Fort Walton Beach woman suspected of killing her infant son Wednesday remains in stable condition at a local hospital following what Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office investigators believe was a murder/suicide attempt.
OCSO says an autopsy today revealed the 5-month-old child had been shot once in the torso area.
Investigators say the mother suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A crew of workers discovered her bleeding on the ground Wednesday morning outside her pickup truck, which was in the parking lot of The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island at 1450 Miracle Strip Parkway.
Deputies who arrived found the infant inside the truck. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
OCSO says the investigation remains active and identities will be revealed at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.