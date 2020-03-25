OKALOOSA COUNTy, Fla. (WALA) -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 5-month-old child in an early morning murder and attempted suicide Wednesday.
According to the OCSO, deputies were called to the parking lot of The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island around 8:30 a.m. by a crew of workers.
Investigators say the baby boy was found deceased in a pick-up truck. An autopsy is being scheduled.
The infant’s mother, a local resident, is undergoing medical treatment for her injury.
OCSO says additional information will be released at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.