OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in a parking lot of a convenience store on Racetrack Road Tuesday evening.
The agency says deputies were called to the Parade Express Gas Station at 117 Racetrack Road around 6:15 Tuesday night after witnesses heard several shots fired. The 29-year old female victim of the shooting was found down the street with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
OCSO says she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Witnesses say a black male wearing a blue hooded jacket and face mask walked towards the woman’s car as it was parked in the north side of the parking lot facing east and began to fire a weapon, according to the OCSO. He then ran from the scene.
The motive for the shooting is not yet known, but the two are believed to be acquainted, investigators say.
The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimestoppers.com, or by texting the P3 Tips Mobile application.
