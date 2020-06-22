OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a Mary Esther man Sunday night at a home on Kimbrough Road.
The OCSO says The 52-year old victim died at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the chest following an apparent dispute or argument with another man.
One person was detained for questioning.
The initial call to 20 Kimbrough Road around 7:15 Sunday night came in as a medical emergency with a man in pain passing out. The OCSO says a deputy discovered the man who had been shot on the ground bleeding.
