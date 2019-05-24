Less than a week after a 65-year-old Jackson, Miss. man drowned in the Gulf of Mexico in Destin, officials say a second individual has been pulled from the water near the Okaloosa/Walton County line.
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say surfers spotted a man floating face down about 4:45 p.m. 30 to 40 yards offshore of a restaurant at 3796 Scenic Highway 98.
Officials say the man was pulled from the water and Destin Beach Safety workers immediately began lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.
Additional details will be released as they become available.
