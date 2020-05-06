OCSO investigating suspicious death in Destin after finding a body in wooded lot

DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near a wooded lot in Destin.
Deputies were called to an area near 1021 U.S. Highway 98 around 9 a.m. after a 9-1-1 call in reference to a dead body discovered nearby.
Investigators on the scene says the body appears to have been there for a period of time. An autopsy is being scheduled to gather additional information and evidence.
Based on initial findings, the OCSO is treating the death as suspicious and will release more information at a later time.
