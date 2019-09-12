The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office is investigating the drowning of a nine-month-old infant male in a bathtub.
Authorities say deputies were called to a home on Corvet Street near Fort Walton Beach around 5:30 Wednesday, September 11 in reference to a child not breathing.
They say the infant had reportedly been in a bathtub with an older sibling when he was found face down, not breathing.
The infant was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 6:30 p.m.
