OCSO: Man accused of stabbing his wife found dead in jail cell

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. --A Shalimar man suspected in the stabbing death of his wife last May was found dead at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview this morning.

According to OCSO, the 51 year old was found hanging in his cell during a routine cell check around 4:30 a.m.

OCSO is still investigating.

According to OCSO, Randal Ebbighausen was in his garage, covered with blood, when OCSO deputies and the Shalimar Police Department arrived at his Mande Court address in May 2021.

Investigators say a kitchen knife was located nearby. His wife was found dead inside as well.

A family member told deputies the couple planned to get a divorce.

The family member said they then got into a verbal altercation which then turned physical and she entered a room to see Ebbighausen on top of the victim holding a knife.