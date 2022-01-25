OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has charged 50-year-old man in connection with an assault and robbery of this former girlfriend.

Schrolf Barnes faces charges of domestic violence related aggravated battery and domestic violence related kidnapping, as well as robbery by sudden snatching, and criminal mischief.

According to the OCSO, a woman said her former boyfriend entered her car Monday on Tanager Road near Fort Walton Beach and held a large knife to her throat. He then ordered her to drive out of the area while choking her and threatening her life, the according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim told deputies she located a residence, parked, and began honking the horn for help. Barnes tried to grab her purse before fleeing. The woman's injuries were consistent with her statement, the OCSO said.

Deputies located Barnes at a car wash on Eglin Parkway and took him into custody. He denied seeing the victim or being involved in any type of disturbance, authorities said.