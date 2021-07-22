FORT WALTON BEACH. Fla. --A Fort Walton Beach area man is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after using his car to make contact with a pedestrian in the roadway.

Wendell Bowles, 38 was arrested July 20 after the confrontation on Scranton Street around 8 p.m.

The victim says she stepped out into the street and yelled at Bowles to slow down when he was speeding down the street.

She says he returned and came back, bumping her with his car in the legs, and continuing to push her backwards until stopping.

Bowles told OCSO that the woman had jumped closer to create contact.

OCSO states the witnesses video shows the victim yelling at Bowles to slow down due to children being around, then backing up as his car approaches and continues to move forward, making contact with her legs.