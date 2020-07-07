OKALOOSA C0., Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office arrested a homeless man in connection with the beating death of his girlfriend in Mary Esther.
Deputies arrested 38-year-old Daniel Ray Godwin. He is charged with one count of felony murder.
They say he and the victim, who was identified as 41-year old Charlene Begay, had reportedly been involved in a romantic relationship for nearly eight years. Officials say Begay was also homeless.
Begay’s body was found July 5 under a blanket in a small wooded area near a hedge line off Hollywood Boulevard.
According to officials, Godwin referred to Begay in the past tense and said she had injuries due to having fallen prior to being told of her death.
They say two witnesses told investigators that Begay and Godwin had been in an argument the day before. Another person said he heard a man yelling and a woman scream says he saw Godwin come from the area of the crime scene and that Godwin told him he had “kicked her teeth in."
Godwin is currently being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.