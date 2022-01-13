OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A habitual traffic offender with a revoked driver’s license is charged with his fourth DUI since 2005 after fleeing the scene of a hit and run off Racetrack Road, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Forty-nine-year-old Jason Dudley Lowery of Fort Walton Beach is charged with hit and run involving property damage, DUI-fourth or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle with license revoked and labeled a habitual traffic offender, and refusing to provide a chemical sample-second refusal.

According to OCSO, Lowery was driving his pickup truck around 7 p.m. Tuesday when he hit another vehicle at the intersection of Racetrack Road and Mar Walt Drive. He fled the scene but the other driver followed him until Lowery stopped in his driveway. The other driver then contacted the OCSO. Deputies learned Lowery's Florida driver’s license has been revoked since July 20, 2021. He had been convicted eight times for driving with a license suspended or revoked, as well as three prior DUIs, authorities said.