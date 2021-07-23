OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. --Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office investigators say the circumstances surrounding a man's death on Highway 98 early morning on July 22 appears to involve suicide or the result of a tragic accident.

The victim, a 31 year old tourist from Gainesville, Texas was having an argument with his wife in their pickup truck. He was the passenger in the vehicle.

They were heading west on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island around 2:30 a.m. after leaving a Destin nightspot.

The wife says the victim then opened the truck door and threatened to jump out on two occasions. The second time he opened the door, he landed in the roadway.

He was rushed to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center but later pronounced deceased from his injuries.