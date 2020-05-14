OKALOOSA CO., Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Okaloosa Island man in connection with a domestic violence aggravated battery.
Authorities say 29-year-old Kalen Branson of 480 Santa Rosa Boulevard was arrested early Thursday morning after a deputy patrolling on Miracle Strip Parkway was flagged down by the victim’s father.
The victim, whose face was swollen and bloody, told the deputy her boyfriend (Kalen Branson) had ransacked their residence, broken her phone, pushed her to the ground, and punched her in the face before ripping an earring out of her ear. The victim was taken to a local hospital for evaluation of her injuries.
Branson, who denied beating the woman, was arrested at his residence.
