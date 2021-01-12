OKALOOSA CO., Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a Pace man on Tuesday after they say he was attempting to produce child pornography.
According to deputies, John Collins face charges of attempting to produce child porn and traveling to meet a minor for sex in addition to other felonies after he traveled to the area to meet up with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
His arrest was due to members of the department's cyber crimes unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.