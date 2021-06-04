OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. --The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank everyone who has recently donated their old electronic devices.
Those devices are sent to non-profit 911 Cellphone Bank to be recycled, removing all personal information.
The recycled devices then make their way to non-profit agencies throughout the U.S. Many are donated to domestic violence victims.
Recently, five recycled laptops where given to the Crossroads Center in Valparaiso. The organization, started in January 2007, uses volunteer doctors and nurses to provide free medical care to those in need.
It also provides diabetes education, nutrition education, and tobacco cessation programs, as well as a dental clinic to provide dental services including fillings and extractions.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office continues to accept old electronic donations throughout the county.
You can drop off your items at the OCSO locations attached for safe recycling.
All your personal information and apps, including memory, are permanently deleted.
