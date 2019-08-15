Aireannah Jodeci Hess-Adkins

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office needs your help locating a missing/runaway teen.

Officials say 15-year-old Aireannah Jodeci Hess-Adkins was last seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 3 at her home in Shalimar.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office at 850-651-7400.

