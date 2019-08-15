The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office needs your help locating a missing/runaway teen.
Officials say 15-year-old Aireannah Jodeci Hess-Adkins was last seen at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 3 at her home in Shalimar.
We're trying to locate missing/runaway teen Aireannah Hess-Adkins of Shalimar. If you have any info, please contact us or @eccsTIPS! pic.twitter.com/Or0phkz1y8— OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) August 15, 2019
If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office at 850-651-7400.
