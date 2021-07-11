CRESTVIEW Fla, (WALA) The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is looking 22 year old Johnny Ray Kirk of Santa Rosa Beach in connection with a fatal shooting of an 80 year old Crestview man on July 10

According to officials with the OCSO Kirk has warrants for homicide, carjacking, grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and aggravated elderly abuse.

Officials say Kirk is considered armed and dangerous, and may be driving the victim's 2007 red Nissan pickup with Florida tag PZHL01.

Officials ask that anyone with information on Kirk to please call OCSO at 850-631-7400, or call Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS