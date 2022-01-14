The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating two people of interest in a fatal shooting that occurred early last year off Lovejoy Road near Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Investigators say 44-year old Nancey Schreiner was found in the roadway near the intersection of Marler Street and Shirley Drive around 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2021. She died from a gunshot wound to the chest and OCSO investigators found evidence that dozens of bullets had been fired from multiple weapons.

The OCSO is trying to locate 23-year old Travon'te Mclaughlin and 19-year old Jacob Gabany, both of Crestview. They are described as "persons of interest" in the case.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the OCSO at 850-651-7400. You can also contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimesoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile application.