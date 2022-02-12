OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help after a Crestview man was apparently struck with birdshot while driving his pickup truck Friday evening.

Deputies responded to the area of Clint Mason Road and Grady Johnson Road around 6:45 p.m. for shots fired and found the victim suffering from injuries to his head. Authorities said the victim had crashed into a telephone pole after being struck with what appeared to be birdshot.

The man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400; or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at the P3 Tips Mobile application, 863-651-TIPS, or emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com.