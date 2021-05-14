SHALIMAR, Fla. --The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has charged a Shalimar man with an open count of murder in connection with the stabbing death of his wife at their home this afternoon.

According to OCSO, 51 year old Randal Ebbighausen was in his garage, covered with blood, when OCSO deputies and the Shalimar Police Department arrived at his Mande Court address.

Investigators say a kitchen knife was located nearby.

His wife was found dead inside as well.

A family member told deputies the couple planned to get a divorce.

The family member said they then got into a verbal altercation which then turned physical and she entered a room to see Ebbighausen on top of the victim holding a knife.