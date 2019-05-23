The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged two 16-year-olds with armed robbery and kidnapping in connection with a scheme to obtain marijuana cartridges May 20th.
Authorities say Celeste Templin of Shalimar and Niriah Rudolph of Fort Walton Beach were arrested Wednesday, May 22 after investigators say the pair went to a home on Oakhill Avenue to purchase the marijuana cartridges for $150, knowing they did not have the cash.
According to officials, they met the victim at his residence where he got into Templin’s vehicle to make the transaction. Investigators say Rudolph then pulled out a gun. The pair began to struggle and Templin drove away with the victim still inside the vehicle. He was eventually able to free himself and get out of the car. Templin said she and Rudolph went to the home with the intention of robbing the victim.
In addition, during an interview, the victim wrote the name “Nyriah Rudolph” on a piece of paper as the armed person who robbed him.
