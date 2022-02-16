OKALOOSA CO, Fla. (WALA)- A manhunt is on in the Florida panhandle for three armed and dangerous suspects.

Wednesday, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Department held a press conference to get the word out about two separate, unsolved cases. Both are about a year old.

Sheriff Eric Aden said they know who committed the homicides, they just need some extra eyes to find the guys.

"We need your help. We need your help in these particular cases. You may not know them, but you may know someone who knows these individuals that we're looking for," said Sheriff Aden.

Aden said the first unsolved homicide, happened February 2021in a Fort Walton Beach neighborhood. Nancey Schreiner was just out walking when she was killed in a barrage of gunfire.

Sheriff Aden said, "We recovered 73 shell casings from that location. She was not the intended target. The intended target fled and was not injured."

The sheriff said Travon'te Mclaughlin is in custody for her murder, but two others are still out there. The sheriff said Jacob Gabay, and Tyauvion Morris are still wanted in her death.

The other unsolved case is a little personal for Sheriff Aden. He said he grew up with the victim, Earnest Riggs Jr.

The sheriff believed Riggs was set up because he was known to have cash on him.

Sheriff Aden said the suspect's personal phone was used to set up a burner phone, linking him to the crime.

"The burner phone was used to make the transactions to reach Mr. Riggs and set up the the fake meeting for the concrete work that was supposed to be done where he ultimately met his demise," said Aden.

The suspect the OCSO is looking for is 19-year-old John Galvao-Sahb. He's wanted for first degree premeditated murder.

If you have any information on where these suspects' could be, call the law right away.

You can even report it anonymously through the Emerald Coast Crimestoppers.