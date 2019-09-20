OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A shoplifting suspect who made her getaway on a bicycle last night was later spotted by an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy riding topless down the center of Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island, according to the OCSO.
The Sheriff's Office said in a news release that when a deputy pulled alongside and told her to stop, the woman replied, “Make me.”
The deputy got ahead of her and stopped the woman as she tried to pedal past, the news release states.
A worker at Surfside Outfitters at 1450 Miracle Strip Parkway said the 32-year-old female had come into the store sometime before 7 p.m., shoved a pair of flip-flops and something else into a bag, and then left without paying, OCSO said.
A short time later several calls were received in reference to a woman riding and weaving down the middle of Highway 98 on her bicycle. At some point she removed her top, the news release states.
OCSO deputies recovered the stolen items, which included a $25 T-shirt.
The suspect, Courtney Backes, was charged with retail theft and resisting arrest without violence. She has no known local address.
