OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A traffic stop made because of an expired license tag led to the arrest of a Crestview man on four felony charges, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
The OCSO says Frank Freeman III, 29, was charged with possession of heroin and methamphetamine, possession of a full-automatic firearm, two counts of possession of a concealed firearm without a license, driving with a revoked driver’s license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Freeman was pulled over November about 2 a.m. Tuesday on Ferdon Boulevard. According to the OCSO, he told a deputy he did not have a license.
Investigators say a Crestview Police Department K9 on scene alerted on Freeman’s car. A search turned up a loaded handgun in the driver door pocket, a loaded AR-15 style pistol with a selector switch for full-automatic, 2 grams of heroin, meth, marijuana, and a scale with meth residue, according to the sheriff's office.
A query through the state of Alabama showed Freeman’s Alabama driver’s license was revoked in May 2018, the OCSO says/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.