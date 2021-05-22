OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. --Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two men suspected in a drive-by shooting near Fort Walton Beach Friday, who then tried to make a getaway before ditching the car and taking off on foot.
According to OCSO, one of the men had been seen pointing a firearm towards a house on Lowrey Drive, and then a gunshot was heard.
No one was injured.
OCSO states the suspect's vehicle, driven by 30-year old Nija Gamble of Florosa, fled from deputies in reverse down Elaine Avenue around one in the afternoon, hitting a car and then continuing to flee at high speeds onto Oak Street.
While the car was in motion, the passenger, later identified as 31-year old Lekendrick Ingram of Fort Walton Beach, got out and took a tumble. Gamble then jumped out, leaving the car in drive. While they ran, the car continued to the end of Oak Street and struck a tree.
Both fled east through yards while OCSO deputies, with the assistance of the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, set up a perimeter. Ingram was found on Hickory Street and taken into custody. Gamble was spotted entering a home on Earl Street. All the occupants there came out, except Gamble.
With the help of an OCSO K9, he was located hiding inside.
According to OCSO, a black bag found nearby that Gamble had been seen grabbing from the car contained cash and narcotics.
Gamble is charged with resisting an officer, driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in hydrocodone, trafficking in methamphetamines', trafficking in heroin, and more.
Ingram is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer.
