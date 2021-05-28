Surveillance video shows individuals in a black Camaro sought by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office for questioning in connection with the fatal shooting of a Crestview man outside a Destin nightspot on May 21.

According to the OCSO, the car, along with an SUV believed to be part of the same group, was seen leaving the scene onto Highway 98 (Emerald Coast Parkway) shortly after gunfire rang out that morning in the parking lot of the Coyote Ugly establishment around closing time.

The driver of the Camaro can be seen tucking a gun into his waistband. The OCSO is trying to locate, identify, and question the individuals seen in the surveillance video and in the SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or through the the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Watch the video here.