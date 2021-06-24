FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. --The victim of a shooting last night at a residence on Reeves Drive near Fort Walton Beach later died at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has charged 30-year old Haley Haire with domestic violence related to negligent homicide in connection with the fatal shooting.

Haire told OCSO Investigators she and her boyfriend, 25-year old Jesse Hargis, had gotten into an argument.

She claims she armed herself with a gun and later the pair struggled over the firearm. Haire says Hargis pushed her and she shot him in the stomach around 9:30 Wednesday night.

He died later at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.