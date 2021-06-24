FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. --The victim of a shooting last night at a residence on Reeves Drive near Fort Walton Beach later died at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has charged 30-year old Haley Haire with domestic violence related to negligent homicide in connection with the fatal shooting.
Haire told OCSO Investigators she and her boyfriend, 25-year old Jesse Hargis, had gotten into an argument.
She claims she armed herself with a gun and later the pair struggled over the firearm. Haire says Hargis pushed her and she shot him in the stomach around 9:30 Wednesday night.
He died later at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.