Bellingrath Gardens and Homes has announced the lineup for October events. Sally Ericson stopped by our studio during Fox 10 News at 4pm to talk about the festivities.
EVENT DETAILS:
Sip, Stretch or Stroll: Yoga in the Gardens, Thursday, October 3, 5 to 7 p.m. Yoga on the Great Lawn in an after-hours event.
Paint Party at Bellingrath: Thursday, October 10, 6 to 8 p.m. Another fun after-hours event.
Boo at Bellingrath: Saturday, October 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dress up your little ghosts and goblins for a day of Halloween fun! The Gardens will be filled with Halloween-themed inflatables, and local businesses and organizations will set up treat stations throughout the Gardens to hand out candy and trinkets.The day will include two Magic Shows featuring Dr. Gee and his magic balloons, Spooky Storytime with the Mobile Public Library, food trucks on the Great Lawn, and musical entertainment on Live Oak Plaza.Tickets are available for purchase on bellingrath.org, and will also be available at the door on the day of the event. Admission is $14 for adults and $8 for ages 5-12. There is no charge for Bellingrath members and children 4 and younger. For details, call 251-973-2217 or visit bellingrath.org.
