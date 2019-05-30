Two of the first three University of South Alabama football games this fall will be broadcast live nationally. The announcement was made Thursday, May 30, by the Sun Belt Conference office and ESPN.
The Jaguars will appear a minimum of four times on ESPN's networks after it was revealed that the program's 2019 opener at Nebraska on Aug. 31 will air on ESPN while South's non-conference match-up at home against Memphis Sept. 14 can be seen on ESPNU. The Jags were already scheduled to appear on ESPNU on Thursday, Oct. 3 when they play host to Georgia Southern as well as on ESPN2, which will broadcast the annual "Battle For The Belt" at Troy on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Kickoff time in Lincoln, Neb., has been set for 11 a.m. (CDT), with USA's first two homes games against Jackson State and Memphis getting underway at 6 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively. The match-up with JSU will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
The Jaguars' contest against Georgia Southern — their first at home in Sun Belt action — is slated for a 6:30 p.m. start, with game time at Troy set for 7 p.m.
It was also announced that South's Sept. 21 visit to Alabama-Birmingham will be broadcast at 2:30 p.m. on the NFL Network.
Television information and kickoff times for the rest of South's 2019 schedule will be released at a later date.
For more information about South Alabama athletics, check back with www.usajaguars.com, and follow the Jaguars at www.twitter.com/USAJaguarSports. Season tickets for all Jaguar athletic events can be purchased by calling (251) 461-1USA (1872).
Join the South Circle, the unrestricted giving option of the University of South Alabama Athletics. Contributions to South Circle directly support all 17 sports in addition to various support programming. For more information on how you can join visit: http://jaguarathleticfund.com/give
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.