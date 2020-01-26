An off-duty Birmingham police officer was shot while responding to a crime
According to news reports the officer was working off-duty at the Church of the Highlands when he responded to a nearby robbery call. The suspect fired at the officer and hit the officer three times.
The officer was transported to UAB hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Birmingham police are currently looking for the suspect.
