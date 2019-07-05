The Pensacola police department has confirmed that an officer-involved shooting happened Friday, July 5 at approximately 4:30 p.m.
The suspect later died from those injuries.
According to Mike Wood with the department, two officers attempted to stop a suspect on a possible narcotics violation. They say the officers smelled marijuana however, the suspect refused to stop.
Officers later observed the suspect throwing what they believe to be drugs out of the window. They say the vehicle was circling a home when officers were able to get to the vehicle.
Wood said, "a fight broke out" and suspect disarmed one of the officers; the second officer fired, striking the suspect.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital; their condition is unknown.
Neither officer was injured.
The case has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
