MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- New details out in court in the case of a Spring Hill College student accused of rape.

During the preliminary hearing for Vassil Kokali, a college police officer testified he was the first to arrive on scene when alleged victim, Audrey Cox, reported she had been sexually assaulted the morning after the alleged attack on March 12.

The officer said Cox was bruised and had blood on her from the attack. The officer said she told him she believed she had been drugged.

Kokali is charged with first degree rape, first degree sodomy, and first degree burglary.

Kokali maintains he is innocent, claiming the two had consensual sex.

Cox said she barely knows Kokali and in no way agreed to have sex with him.

According to the officer in court, witnesses he interviewed told him the two had been seen together earlier in the night at a local bar and that Cox was intoxicated and took an Uber home.

The officer testified that surveillance video showed Kokali entering Cox’s dorm later that night.

Cox said he broke in and attacked her.

Fox 10 News tired to get a comment from Kokali but he gave no comment to our camera as he left court on Wednesday.

His case will now proceed to the grand jury.

Kokali remains free on a $75,000 bond.