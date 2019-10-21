Officers use stun gun on man caught breaking into home, MPD chief says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said a burglary suspect is in critical condition after officers had to use stun guns to take him into custody.
MPD officers were called to Old Pascagoula Road near Roundtree Court just before 1 p.m. Monday after a homeowner called 911 and said a burglar kicked in his door.
Chief Battiste said the suspect is wanted for several vehicle and home burglaries and attempted burglaries in the area of Johnson Road and Old Pascagoula Road. Battiste said many of them took place Monday morning.
Investigators said the suspect ran away when he noticed someone was home.
Police arrived at the scene and were able to spot the suspect. Chief Battiste said the burglar resisted arrest and got into an altercation with the officers.
According to Battiste, the officers had to use a taser on the man several times to take him into custody. No police officers were injured.
"He went into cardiac arrest. I don't know if it was a result of the tasing or not. Nonetheless, he was treated on scene here by medical. He was transported to Providence Hospital," Battiste explained.
Battiste said the man had kicked in a door, at least one house down from where he was confronted by officers.
"The suspect may have been under the influence of some type of controlled substance because it took a number of officers to try to control him. Even after they took him into custody and handcuffed him, he was still somewhat resistant," said Battiste. "Potentially he was under the influence of some kind of drug or medication at the time."
The man's name has not been released.
