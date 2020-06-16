ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that a plane crashed in Atmore on Tuesday, June 16.
They say the Air Tractor aircraft was located around 8:10a.m. in a wooded area on Atmosphere Road. NTSB officials say they are not traveling to the scene.
This is a developing story.
