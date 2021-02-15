MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency along with city officials are continuing to advise motorists to stay off the roadways when possible while much of the state is experiencing icy road conditions.

Forecasts indicate that hazardous conditions will continue to be a major travel concern through late morning Wednesday, Feb. 17, due to temperatures remaining near or below freezing even during daytime hours Tuesday.

Rainfall in areas of the state that had temperatures above freezing during the day Monday could see that moisture freeze tonight as temperatures across the state drop sharply. Anywhere temperatures are below freezing, moisture on pavement surfaces may freeze to form black ice – a transparent layer of ice on the roadway that is difficult for motorists to detect in advance.

Travel on all routes in the affected areas will continue to be potentially hazardous, and some routes may become impassable. Motorists are strongly advised not to travel except in case of emergency.

Although ALDOT does its best to pre-treat areas where ice is possible, and to respond with additional treatment throughout a winter weather event, motorists should consider all roads and bridges hazardous during freezing conditions and wintry precipitation. The best safety measure is to remain at home until conditions improve.

Stay weather-aware by monitoring the news and the National Weather service in your area for the latest weather information. Check road conditions through local news media and ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app, available online in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. Check with local county or municipal governments for conditions on county and local roadways.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released the following statement:

“As temperatures drop this evening, there will be an increased risk for pockets of black ice to form on the roadways. Our first responders are monitoring road conditions and we are prepared to close streets and/or apply sand where appropriate. Citizens are advised to stay off the roadways tonight, unless absolutely necessary. Those driving after we reach freezing conditions this evening should exercise extreme caution.”