FREEPORT, Bahamas (AP) -- Officials in the Bahamas say the county's death toll from Hurricane Dorian has increased to 30.
Bahamian Health Minister Duane Sands told The Associated Press that in a phone interview late Thursday that he expects that number to be "significantly higher" in upcoming days as crews continue search and rescue missions.
Sands said the victims are from Grand Bahama and the Abaco islands and includes those who were injured and airlifted to New Providence island.
Dorian hit the Abaco islands on Sunday as a Category 5 storm and then hovered over Grand Bahama for a day and a half as a Category 4 storm.
------
9:50 p.m.
Students from the Bahamas who have been affected by Hurricane Dorian are being offered free room and board at a historically black university in Virginia.
Hampton University announced Thursday that students from the University of the Bahamas can attend classes tuition-free at Hampton during this fall's semester.
The school says that once the semester is over, the Bahamian students who wish to remain at Hampton can continue their education there at the regular rates.
Dorian is currently moving up the East Coast as a Category 2 hurricane. The storm devastated the Bahamas as it moved over the islands earlier this week, causing at least 20 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.