BON SECOUR, Ala. (WALA) - Fire officials are responding to a fire at 16500 Country Road 49 South in Bon Secour.
Officials say grass [fire] in a pit is beginning to burn trees. A caller advised that it's a large pit that they dredge and bump mud into.
They say there is a steep drop off into the pit and that it is pretty open and mostly hard dirt and tall grass.
They also said there is a dense forest area across a dirt road and the wind is blowing that way.
Officials with the Alabama Forestry Commission said the fire is contained to 15-20 acres on state-owned property off Kennedy Rd and CR 19.
We have suppression crew on site installing firebreaks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.