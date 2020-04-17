DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a officer-involved shooting in Daphne.
We're told the shooting happened on Johnson Road and Harnora.
Officials say the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (BCMCU) was requested by the Daphne Police Department to conduct an officer-involved shooting investigation, Friday, April 17.
They say at approximately 2:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Daphmont community in Daphne to investigate the report of a person pointing a firearm at his neighbors. After arriving at the scene of this complaint the officers determined that Derick L. Powe had been acting erratically throughout the day and fired at least one shot. He later came out of his residence and pointed a gun at his neighbors again, which prompted the officer’s response.
Officers were initially unable to locate the suspect, but while talking with the victims the officers were notified that Powe was driving by. The investigating officers got into their vehicles and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
According to officials, at approximately 3:00 p.m. the officers made contact with Powe and at that time he was given verbal commands to walk to the officers with his hands visible. During their initial encounter, they say Powe presented a firearm and he was shot by the officers. Powe succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Members of the BCMCU will continue its independent investigation of this incident. The investigation is still in its early stages and crime scene investigators will be working into the night.
