MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- After Saturday’s close call on the water when a boat flipped over, the Coast Guard is pushing a message of safety as folks get ready to hit the water for the long Memorial Day weekend.
It was a fun day on the water fishing on Saturday when everything changed.
“We lost the boat, we lost everything in it, but we have our lives,” said Kathleen Guerrero, who was rescued after her boat capsized.
Four people ended up in the water. They were rescued by another boater thanks in part to a piece of technology. The "Life 360" app giving their exact GPS location.
“Next minute we know we just thought we would get to shore and it just took in water faster than we could do anything,” Guerrero said. “The next minute we were capsized hanging on for dear life.”
It is National Safe Boating Week and the Coast Guard is pushing safety.
They want boaters to always wear a life vest, know the weather forecast and have a float plan, so somebody knows where they are at all times.
“It's very important to plan ahead when you're going out on the water,” said Jordan McGee with the U.S. Coast Guard. “We want you to have a good time out there, but be careful.”
Back at the scene of Saturday’s scare on the water, everybody made it out safely thanks to the help of a fellow boater.
“Make sure you're prepared for anything,” said Jacob Vasquez, who rescued the capsized boaters. “You know safety, make sure you have your life jackets and all that good stuff on you, you gotta take care of yourself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.