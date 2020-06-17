MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue has confirmed that a crew is responding to a shooting at 1901 Hurtel Street.
Officials say the shooting happened in the parking lot of what was formerly Mae Eanes Middle School.
Steven Millhouse with Fire-Rescue told FOX10 News that the victim is approximately 21-years-old. He said the patient was treated for a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital.
There is no word on the extent of the injuries or the victim's status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.