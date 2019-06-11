On Tuesday, Public Safety Director James Barber told members of the Mobile City Council that a suspected gun trafficker is wanted in connection to the murder of a Mobile man.
Speaking to the council during the weekly meeting, Barber said the suspect was "looking for guns" when 31-year-old Samuel Wilson III was shot. Wilson later died of his injuries.
The shooting occurred on Wednesday, June 6 on Spring Grove which is off Dawes Road. Investigators say Wilson was leaving home for work when he interrupted someone who was breaking into his car. They say the "cold-blooded" killer shot Wilson.
Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said his department is working diligently to find the shooter.
